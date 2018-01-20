  • News
  • Weird & Wonderful
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

26 incredible sunsets in Croatia

By Daryl Mersom Posted: Saturday January 20 2018, 8:08pm

26 incredible sunsets in Croatia
© Dave Jepson/Time Out
January can be a bleak month, with the advent period well and truly over, and spring yet to come. With the exception of the odd sunny day, life has become an uninterrupted series of shades of grey. Thankfully Instagram is full of sun related hashtags able to transport us back to the summer months, if only for a brief moment, so we can escape this greyscale. Here are 26 sunsets in Croatia to linger over.
1)

2)

A post shared by Jason Chan (@jasonchanoz) on

3)

A post shared by Marty&Me (@martyandme_) on

4)

5)

A post shared by DRAAGU (@draagupictures) on

6)

A post shared by Simona Svalina (@simiii03) on

7)

A post shared by Anuška! (@anushka.draws) on

8)

A post shared by Cristina (@cri.pi) on

9)

A post shared by alek duric (@akinhoduric) on

10)

11)

A post shared by Sara (@sarysima) on

12)

A post shared by Mate Luka (@mateluka_komadina) on

13)

A post shared by Magdalena (@maddalenazd) on

14)

A post shared by afonsofarias (@afonsofarias) on

15)

A post shared by 🌸 IMOTSKI 🌸 (@__imocki__) on

16)

A post shared by Luka (@elektrolik) on

17)

A post shared by valentina 🌼 (@valeee26) on

18)

A post shared by Kina Asturias 📷 (@kinaaaaa07) on

19)

A post shared by @2thewonder on

20)

A post shared by Ralph Kuhn (@rakuhnslife) on

21)

A post shared by Ralph Kuhn (@rakuhnslife) on

22)

A post shared by Stepcic Antonija (@antonyast) on

23)

A post shared by Gary Reed (@teamonkeygaz) on

24)

A post shared by Jenn Ludwig (@jenn.journeys) on

25)

A post shared by Jelena (@jelchyri) on

26)

A post shared by Karl Flinter (@karlflinter) on

 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Daryl Mersom

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest