Croatia's best delicacies: Istrian olive oil

Croatia has 26 food products which are protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



There are 26 Croatian protected products because Istrian olive oil is actually listed twice. That's because Istria exists not only as a defined region of Croatia but also, traditionally, as a region that extends into Slovenia and both regions produce distinct olive oils. Istrian olive oil can be as varied as the region's geography and a range of indigenous olives, like Istarska bjelica, buža, rošinjola, karbonaca and žižolera, each impart differences in taste. As a first-time-buyer, what you really need to know is simply that you've stumbled upon one of the finest olive oil-growing regions in the world. The size of Istria's relatively small output (compared to, say, Italy or Spain) would keep their products quite secret if they didn't keep winning so many prestigious awards on the global stage.