Croatian food: 20 dishes you absolutely have to try

Let's be honest - the best burek in the region is usually found in Bosnia rather than Croatia, where a lot of what you find is greasy and disappointing. But many bakeries take the time and trouble to prepare it well, filling these flaky, layered pastries with cheese, apple or meat. Cheese-and-spinach is also popular. If breakfast isn't a part of the deal in the hotel or hostel where you're staying, burek is the ideal cheap filler to take you through from mid-morning to early evening.