The best home delivery treats for Easter in Istria

Istrian olive oil is actually listed twice on European books of produce protected by its place of origin. That's because Istria exists not only as a defined region of Croatia but also, traditionally, as a region that extends into Slovenia and both regions produce distinct olive oils. Istrian olive oil can be as varied as the region's geography and a range of indigenous olives, like Istarska bjelica, buža, rošinjola, karbonaca and žižolera, each impart differences in taste. As a first-time buyer, what you really need to know is simply that you've stumbled upon one of the finest olive oil-growing regions in the world. The size of Istria's relatively small output (compared to, say, Italy or Spain's) would keep its products quite secret if they didn't keep winning so many prestigious awards on the global stage. The region has many brilliant producers. The all-organic range made by Chiavalon contains some of the very best we've tried.