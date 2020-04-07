Croatia's best delicacies: Istrian prosciutto

Croatia has 26 food products which are protected at both a national and European level, their status designated by their unique place of origin. Here's just one of them.



Neither smoked nor blasted by winds like the seasonal Bura, Istrian pršut is helped along in its drying process by the removal of the pigskin prior to salting. The resulting meat can be extremely delicate and is best served as thinly sliced as possible. It lends itself well to moreish sessions of nibbling, the lean, meat strips melting in the mouth and best washed down with a glass of Istrian Malvasia.