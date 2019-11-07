20 amazing things to do in Rijeka this autumn

Crowd-pleasing opera – Madame Butterfly, Tosca, La Bohème – and ballet, Tchakovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite, are programmed for the 2019/20 season at this architectural and cultural landmark. Rijeka’s Croatian National Theatre was designed by the same team of architects as its namesakes in Split and Zagreb: Austrian Ferdinand Fellner and his German partner Hermann Helmer.

The interior is worth a look around – Gustav Klimt and brother Ernst helped paint the ceiling before its grand unveiling, a performance of Verdi’s Aida.