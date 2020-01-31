Welcome to the weekend with our guide to the best events happening across Croatia. The week is over and it's time to attend concerts, exhibitions and more fabulous events over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Great things to do in Croatia this weekend
Inauguration of Rijeka as European Capital of Culture 2020
A huge 24-hour party takes place throughout Rijeka to mark its inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020. Festivities start on Friday 31 January and continue well into Sunday 2 February (and, indeed, throughout the forthcoming year), but the main day of events and celebration of this inauguration period is Saturday 1 February. Street artists, dancers, open-air exhibitions and street theatre will line the routes of the city centre throughout the day and there will be a soundtrack of music provided by live bands and DJs throughout the day and night. The day begins with a get-together at Skradin bar and guided city bus tours, followed by the official inauguration at the Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka in the afternoon at which members of the European Commission, diplomats, government officials, 16 EU culture ministers and representatives of previous and future European Capitals of Culture will be present. The central event of the inauguration ceremony, Opera Industriale, symbolises the city and combines sound, music, performers, art and noise and will include more than 120 participants. The gathered crowds will also be asked to join in. It takes place at 7pm at Rijeka Port. More than 70 additional events will take place as part of the inauguration, at over 30 city-centre locations, with some 500 performers taking part. Rock, pop, jazz, punk, electronic and blues performers will play on outdoor and indoor stages with local stars like Jonathan, Parafi, Fit and
Festivity of St. Blaise
St Blaise is the patron saint of Dubrovnik and his statue can be seen at many points throughout the city, looking down and protecting its inhabitants. Ever since the year 972, when people first began to celebrate it, the feast day of St Blaise has been an anticipated annual festival. A series of church and secular concerts, exhibitions, book presentations and guest theatre performances will be offered in his name and a religious procession carries his remains from the church on a parade through Dubrovnik's Old Town. This is a buoyantly local celebration with lots of ceremonial pomp; the parade is a magnificent display of folkloric outfits and flag-waving.
Night of the Museums in Zagreb
The doors of Zagreb’s museums and galleries are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. This will be the event’s 15th annual occurrence and its success in Zagreb has prompted cities across Croatia to join in, meaning that these days over 200 museums, galleries and other cultural institutions in 100 Croatian cities and towns now take part. Here in Zagreb, shuttle buses run between the main locations. Attracting big crowds who create a vibrant atmosphere, it can be a hugely enjoyable evening and for many, a highlight of the year.At Zagreb City Museum, renowned classical music ensemble Zagreb Soloists perform at 7pm, 8pm and 9pm alongside an exhibition to mark the 65th anniversary of the ensemble. It contains photographs, posters, awards and records from their illustrious and lengthy career.At Nikola Tesla Technical Museum, you will be able to see the permanent exhibition plus Davor Grünwald: Industrial Design in the Context of Technology, with lectures in two separate spaces including the planetarium.At the Archaeological Museum, they are honouring the first curator of their Prehistoric Department with an exhibition titled 'Ksenija Vinski-Gasparini - Lady of Croatian Archeology'.At the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, all areas of the faculty will be open and there's a special look at the faculty'
The 2020 Oscar Revue
The excitement of the annual Oscars event; discussions over which films should earn the prestigious award is a worldwide priority for screen nerds and Croatia is no exception. The 16th edition of this festival (occurring not just in Zagreb, but in the wider region as well) aims to position itself as the most glamourous cinema event in the city, an enthusiastic and domestic response to the Academy Awards and all their ceremony. The screenings will show a selection of 10 of this year's nominated films which earned most nominations and will be presented by Kaptol Boutique Cinema with the full film star treatment of red carpets, interior decorations and overall elegance to give a true Hollywood flavour. Films included in the programme are: 'The Joker', '1917', 'Once Upon a time... in Hollywood', 'Jojo Rabbit', 'Little Women', 'Parasite', 'Ford v Ferrari' 'Bombshell' 'Richard Jewell', and 'Knives Out'.
Black Friday: Marko Nastić
Popular late-bar and nightlife space on Zagreb's main square, Johann Franck, pursues its latest music-centred party, a tech-house night. With more of a clubby feel than its events of broad appeal, this should have a similar soundtrack to that of an out-of-town centre rave pit, but it's still a classy enough joint that you can take your posh date. DJs for this occurrence are Marko Nastić (pictured) and DJ Peppe from Belgrade plus local spinner Pablo Panda.
Night of the Museums in Rijeka
The doors of Rijeka's museums and galleries - and those in all of Croatia's major cities - are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. At this special anniversary edition, you can see some of the highlight exhibition of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020. At the Rijeka History and Maritime Museum and the Governor's Palace, it will be possible to visit the permanent museum exhibitions - Lapidarium, In Defense of the Homeland, Through the window of the Governor's Palace and Old Weapons, Sails of Kvarner and Traces of Time, plus the Exhibition of D'Anunnzi's Martyr - L'Olocausta di D'Anunzio, Violins above the Borders / Stradivars in Rijeka - Kresnik and Cremona and (In) visible borders. There will be workshops and lectures in all participating venues from 6pm – 10pm including at the Lipa Memorial Centre, the Kastav Museum and the Native Museum of Drenova where, in cooperation with the Museum of the City of Rijeka, you can also watch a documentary about the life of Paul Otlet and see the 'Mundaneum - Outlines of Things to Come' exhibition. .
Opera reopening: Mike Vale
This unique venue in Rijeka opens its doors again after several decades with one of the best regional producers, Mike Vale (pictured), acting as first headliner. The Slovenian tech-house star scored a Beatport number 1 with his remix of Danny Tenaglia's 'Music Is The Answer' and is supported on the occasion by regulars Bruns Lay, Full Ferry and Recep. A video mapping visual aspect has been prepared for the re-opening, making the night a feast for both the ears and the eyes.
Crikvenica Carnival
There's a great music programme booked to play every Saturday until the middle of February, including Jole on February 1, Maja Šuput on February 8 and Gazde on February 15 with additional events also planned, before the main procession and the theatrical hanging of the prince take place around Tuesday 25 February and Wednesday 26 February.
Night of the Museums in northern Croatia
One of this year's most spectacular and innovative events within the countrywide programme comes courtesy of the Museum of the Peasants' Revolt in Gornja Stubica who offer a video and multimedia mapping at the Matija Gupac Monument. In addition, they have the exhibition 'Jan Vitovec - The Czech Knight, the Count of Zagorje' and the promotion of Nika Titanic's comic book, '1573.'In Krapina, the Gallery of the City of Krapina, Krapina Open University, the Presečki Altar Museum and the internationally-renowned Museum of Krapina Neanderthals collaborate for a great programme which includes a showcase of the 55th Kajkavian Singing Festival plus animation and the 'Beauty of Discovery' photography exhibition at the Neanderthal Museum. At Veliki Tabor castle you can have guided tours of their permanent exhibitions and there'll be a puppet show, video projections, an educational workshop for all ages 'With Sword in Hand', as well as a musical performance by the guitar-flute duo OstinatoWorld-famous for its naive art, in Hlebine, the Koprivnica City Museum has rearranged a collection of naive art in a great new space which debuts on the night while the Koprivnica Gallery showcases the national folklore ensemble LADO in its 70th year. Gallery Ivan Sabolić in Peteranec celebrates 100 years of the famous sculptor from whom they take their name and there are more naive art treats in the Mijo Kovačić Gallery.At Trakošćan Palace, there's the mouth-watering opportunity to see an exhibition of
Dubrovnik Winter Festival: Free guided city tours
The Tourist Board of Dubrovnik will this year continue their free walking tour initiative throughout the winter months. The 90-minute long walking tour will guide visitors through the city's world-famous old town and will be conducted in English by an informed guide. The tour will conclude with a free performance by folklore ensemble FA Linđo beginning at 11:30am at the Church of St. Blaise, weather permitting. The tours begin at 10am each Saturday morning in front of the Tourist Information Centre Pile (one of two tourist information centres in the city itself), located at Brsalje 5. Individuals are asked to register their attendance in advance, to TIC Pile, by 6pm the previous day (tel: +38520312011, e-mail: tic.pile@tzdubrovnik.hr).
From imagination to animation: six decades of Zagreb Film
Founded in 1953, Zagreb Film is a Croatian film company known throughout the former Yugoslavia for its animation work. They have produced hundreds of animated films, as well as documentaries, television commercials, educational films and feature films, their most famous characters being Professor Balthazar and Inspector Mask. This multimedia exhibition will showcase the studio's successful history and many of the authors and artists who have worked on its animation from 1956 until today. A selection of over 200 animated films, documentaries and live-action works makes up the sizeable exhibition.
Night of the Museums in Karlovac
The doors of Karlovac's museums and galleries - and those in all of Croatia's major cities - are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. At this special anniversary edition, you can wander around the huge exhibition tanks of Aquatika, looking at Croatia's only freshwater fish museum collection. It's a truly wonderful venue and on this evening it will open a visiting exhibition from the famous Krapina Neanderthal Museum entitled 'Krapina Prehuman' in the main exhibition space. At 8pm there's a presentation of the Barac Caves Project: Speleon, the underground heritage centre in Speleoteka and at 10pm they have a concert by rock band Altmark.At the Franciscan Museum Karlovac they're paying attention to church bells and clocks, offering the rare opportunity to visit the church attic, offering a children's programme and guided tours through their permanent exhibition. At the Gymnasium Karlovac, there's an exhibition on the History of Karlovac cinemas, taking in old photographs of the Edison cinema in its prime. There are film projections and a quiz too. You can also find events at KUD Stative (Područna škola u Donjim Stativama), Karlovac Firefighters Museum, a wedding-themed exhibit at KUD 'Sveta Ana – Vucjak, National Shrine of St. Joseph, Karlovac City Museum, Gallery Vjekoslav Karas and, just abo
D'Annunzio's Martyr / D'Annuzijeva mučenica
On 12 September 1919, Italian commander Gabriele D’Annunzio swept into Rijeka and declared that it belonged to Italy. What followed was one of the city’s most turbulent periods, where D’Annunzio’s proto-Fascist regime saw Croats - or anyone resistant to Italian rule - persecuted. In paintings of the period, Rijeka is often depicted as a martyred woman; yet women’s stories of the time have largely been left untold. This original and insightful exhibition changes that, by exploring the female experience of D’Annunzio’s rule. We hear moving first-hand accounts from native Rijekan women, who saw their home occupied and transformed. But there are also stories from women that had supported D’Annunzio, and some that had even been his lovers. It all adds up to a complex and human picture of one of the darkest times in Rijeka’s past.
Phat Phillie
A classic-style hip hop party led by one of the chief catalysts in the Croatian hip hop scene, club and radio DJ Phat Phillie plus friends.
The (In)visible Borders Exhibition
Part of the preliminary programme of the Borders: Between Order and Chaos exhibition - which is the central event in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral for ECC2020 - and within its Times of Power programme, this exhibition is mainly themed around borders. This exhibition's aim is to raise awareness about the invisible members of society who face barriers excluding them. The problems facing pensioners and the reasons for their non-involvement in everyday life, the social integration of people with blindness and visual impairments and the impact of waste on our planet will all be highlighted. The exhibition also raises the question of our ability to recognise, as a society, the untapped potential and needs of gifted children, and also speaks about the harsh working conditions and the societal perception of workers in creative industries. The exhibition will feature specially-adapted audio guides for people with blindness and a graphical catalogue adapted for the visually impaired persons.
Lošinj Carnival
Lošinj Carnival is 20 years old in 2020 and they're marking the special occasion by holding a month of special events leading up to the main parade, children's parade and masked ball on Tuesday 25 February. The build-up starts with an exhibition at the Fritzi Palace on February 12, from 7 pm, which will show costumes and photos from past carnival processions in Lošinj and Rijeka (Croatia's largest).
With the Violin Beyond the Borders/Stradivari in Rijeka: Kresnik and Cremona
Classical musical connoisseurs will adore this commemoration of a truly remarkable man - Dr. Franjo Kresnik. Dubbed ‘the man who can read violins’, Kresnik was an intellectual whose passion was the crafting of violins, and who is widely credited with restoring the art of Cremona Liuteria (that’s ancient string-instrument making, to non-aficionados). In a program to mark the 150th anniversary of Kresnik’s birth, world-class musicians will perform on their Stradivari and Guarneri violins. Though he was born in Vienna, Kresnik spent much of his life traveling through Central Europe and Croatia, considering himself to be a man beyond borders. What better place to celebrate his life than the Port of Diversity?
David Maljković: with the collection
Contemporary artist and Rijeka native David Maljković will be selecting pieces from the MMSU depot, demonstrating that the act of choosing what to show and how to show it is also a creative act, loaded with potential meanings. Malkjović himself is one of Croatia’s most internationally successful artists, and examples of his work have been snapped up by art institutions all over the world: the Pompidou Centre in Paris, New York’s MOMA, and the Tate Modern in London can all claim to have a Maljković in their collection. A versatile conceptualist perfectly at home in any medium, Maljković is primarily known for his films, which deploy irony and humour alongside disconcerting visual tricks. His most famous work is Scenes for a New Heritage, in which a group of future explorers go and visit the (sadly derelict) World War II Partisan memorial at Petrova Gora. It was one of the first expressions of artistic interest in these abandoned monuments and is nowadays considered a classic of contemporary video art.
Salon of Sparkling Wines Zagreb
Held in the Hotel Dubrovnik, close to Ban Jelačić Square, the fifth Salon of Sparkling Wines Zagreb brings 0 of the best producers of sparkling wines from across Croatia and Slovenia right to the centre of the city. The focus is on educating visitors about these fine wines, which are so often either ignored or underappreciated, and so there will be plenty of talks and tastings.
Art and Life Are One: the “Earth” Association of Artists 1929-1935
Founded ninety years ago, Zemlja or ‘Earth’ was one of the most influential movements in the history of Croatian art. As this major exhibition demonstrates, the artists who came together under the Zemlja banner shaped a distinctive Croatian visual style that is still very much around today. The main aim of the Zemlja group was to develop an art that could attract a broad public and also function as a critique of an unjust society. According to Zemlja, art should play a documentary role in recording what life in the then Kingdom of Yugoslavia was really like: it was no longer enough to idealize the peasantry as some kind of folkloric national bedrock clad in traditional costumes, you also had to describe rural poverty and do something about it. The other key aspect of the Zemlja philosophy was the creation of an authentically local art that would have local roots, and which would not simply be an extension of the latest art trend from Berlin or Paris. Most talented painter of the group was Krsto Hegedušić (1901-1975), an artist committed to depicting the realities of rural and working-class life. Together with painters Juraj Plančić, Ivan Tabaković and Oton Postružnik, he arranged exhibitions which had a clear socialist message. They formed the Zemlja movement in 1929, with architect Drago Ibler writing the manifesto. ‘You have to live the life of your times’ it declared, ‘because art and life are one.’ Hegedušić was also was a key sponsor of the self-taught village pain
Night of the Museums in Split
The doors of Split's museums and galleries - and those in all of Croatia's major cities - are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. This special 15th-anniversary edition also coincides with the 200th anniversary of the founding of the oldest museum institution in Croatia - the Archaeological Museum in Split. The museum have organised a programme taking place over several locations: in the main museum building in Split, in the archaeological site of Salona and in the Tusculum building in Solin, and in the Issa handbook in the building of Our Lady of Batarija on Vis island. The event includes the opening of brand new exhibitions, a feature-documentary show, a museum quiz, lectures and other activities.Meanwhile, at the city's Meštrović Gallery, in addition to checking out the wonderful permanent exhibition, you can also see an exhibition by academic artist Ivana Tkalčić - A (rtificial) I (ntelligence) II, which is part of this year's Meštart programme. An exhibition of old photographs 'Asti šta je prije bilo lipo' created in cooperation with the Split Tourist Board is also on display in the gallery's Clay Studio. At the Split Gallery of Fine Arts, there are several performance pieces, including one by Tanja Dabo, which coincides with her 'Reforming the Constitution of the Republic of Croatia' e
Labin Carnival
The tradition of carnival, called poklade or mesopust in the local dialects, is maintained in the Istrian town of Labin by the occurrence of small festivals in many of the surrounding villages, plus a main event held in Labin town centre. At the latter, you can see a Children's Parade, with local youths fitted out in costumes for the march through the city. There's a masquerade ball too and the theatre within the centre includes the traditional burning of a carnival mascot 'Pust'. In doing so, he assumes all past sins and the residents are able to welcome the spring rebirth and the new year afresh.
Night of the Museums in Osijek
The doors of Osijek's museums and galleries - and those in all of Croatia's major cities - are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. At this special 15th anniversary edition, for the first time, the Museum Association of Eastern Croatia has decided to bring together cities and their museums. Three buses from Osijek, Vukovar and Županja will guide culture lovers through several cities, revealing the richness of Slavonia and Srijem. The bus journeys start at 6pm in Osijek before heading to the city of Ilok, towards the Museum of Vučedol Culture and finally to the City Museum of Vukovar.At Osijek's Museum of Fine Arts, they are celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ivan Tišov. There's a special interactive programme taking place at 10pm, 11pm and midnight with a children's programme, including workshops, from 6pm. There are dance performances by the 15-year-old Shine Dance Studio at 7pm, 7:45pm, 8:30pm and 9:15pm, a surprise music concert at 9.30pm and contemporary theatre from students attending the city's Academy of Arts and Culture between 10pm and 11pm.Meanwhile, at the Osijek Archaeological Museum, you can catch the exhibitions 'Prehistory' and 'The Migration of Peoples and the Middle Ages' and enjoy a music programme, with a special programme also organised at the city's Museum
Collection for the future - MSU acquisitions
Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art existing in its new building, the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art will showcase over 200 artworks collected through donations and buyouts. Among the inclusions are 'Fitting Abstraction', which in 2014 represented Croatia at the Venice Biennale of Architecture and 'City ǀ Data ǀ Future - Interactions in Hybrid Urban Environment'. The museum was founded in 1954 as the City Gallery of Contemporary Art and since then has been researching, collecting, documenting and presenting to the public works that represent styles and phenomena of contemporary art. Over the last decade, the museum has increased its holdings by over 3000 works, over 200 of which will be displayed here.
Davor Rostuhar: Croatia, full of colour
Just arrived in Zagreb by plane and wondering what all those wonderful pictures are hanging in the baggage claim area? Well, it's an exhibition entitled 'Croatia, full of colour' by well-travelled, Zagreb-based writer and photographer Davor Rostuhar. Welcome!