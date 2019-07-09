Great things to do in Dalmatia this summer

The Magic Time Vinyl Festival returns to the nature reserve Perinuša on the outskirts of Imotski city. On just its fourth annual occurrence it has become one of the largest and best homegrown music festivals happening in the Dalmatian hinterland. Beginning on Thursday July 26 and finishing late in the evening on Saturday July 28, the event sees DJs and musicians from all over Dalmatia supply a wide mixture of music throughout the day and night. The music will be played exclusively from vinyl records. The event is extremely well received by a crowd of all ages who travel from Split, Makarska, Baška Voda, from villages and towns throughout Dalmatia and from across the border in Herzegovina. Last year small children could be seen dancing with their grandparents, while their university-age cousins partied through the night, as some 15,000 passed through the event's riverside location. By playing only vinyl records, festival organisers aim to revive old, forgotten tunes and musical styles. In contrast to today's disposable, digital music, they regard the songs they play as having a permanence like the physical piece of vinyl itself. This year sees the entertainment stretched to two stages of music for the first time, a great indication of how much this popular party is growing. There are gastro food stalls and three nights of free camping available to all visitors.