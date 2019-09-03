In pictures: the most amazing Airbnbs in Croatia

Cast your eyes on the most beautiful and unique Airbnbs in Croatia

'Lighthouse Korkyra', Korčula
1/21
© Airbnb'Lighthouse Korkyra', Korčula
'River House', Mlini
2/21
© Airbnb'River House', Mlini
'Vacation house in etno-eco village Humac', Humac
3/21
© Airbnb'Vacation house in etno-eco village Humac', Humac
'Dubrovnik best view apartment', Dubrovnik
4/21
© Airbnb'Dubrovnik best view apartment', Dubrovnik
'Share Laid-Back Dinners in the Sunny Mediterranean Courtyard', Pridraga
5/21
© Airbnb'Share Laid-Back Dinners in the Sunny Mediterranean Courtyard', Pridraga
'Exclusive 5 star Villa with spa on the beach!', Novigrad
6/21
© Airbnb'Exclusive 5 star Villa with spa on the beach!', Novigrad
'Matenda - Spoj modernog i vintage uređenja u kući s bazenom', Mravince
7/21
© Airbnb'Matenda - Spoj modernog i vintage uređenja u kući s bazenom', Mravince
'Cool Apartment with Luxury Touches in Quiet Locale', Zadar
8/21
© Airbnb'Cool Apartment with Luxury Touches in Quiet Locale', Zadar
'Hillside Sea View Villa with Private Pool', Jesenice
9/21
© Airbnb'Hillside Sea View Villa with Private Pool', Jesenice
'Old tower, Hvar historical center', Hvar
10/21
© Airbnb'Old tower, Hvar historical center', Hvar
'Minimalist Architectural Loft Apartment with Balcony', Zadar
11/21
© Airbnb'Minimalist Architectural Loft Apartment with Balcony', Zadar
'Cool Urban Oasis with Industrial-Chic Style', Zagreb
12/21
© Airbnb'Cool Urban Oasis with Industrial-Chic Style', Zagreb
'Villa Verboscana—Spa-Style Facilities in Tranquil Setting', Vrboska
13/21
© Airbnb'Villa Verboscana—Spa-Style Facilities in Tranquil Setting', Vrboska
'Vila na osami sa spektakularnim pogledom i grijanim bazenom', Split
14/21
© Airbnb'Vila na osami sa spektakularnim pogledom i grijanim bazenom', Split
'Villa Tramontana Opatija Sv. Jelena', Opatija
15/21
© Airbnb'Villa Tramontana Opatija Sv. Jelena', Opatija
'Stroll to the Beach From a Sunny Apartment', Korčula
16/21
© Airbnb'Stroll to the Beach From a Sunny Apartment', Korčula
'Smooth Marble and Rustic Stone at a Ciovo Island Townhouse', Čiovo
17/21
© Airbnb'Smooth Marble and Rustic Stone at a Ciovo Island Townhouse', Trogir
'Piano Stratico - Inspirational Stay in the Old Town', Zadar
18/21
© Airbnb'Piano Stratico - Inspirational Stay in the Old Town', Zadar
'Last minute. Fifty Meters from Beach, near Split', Stobreč
19/21
© Airbnb'Last minute. Fifty Meters from Beach, near Split', Stobreč
'Incredible Views from a Poolside Oasis', Podstrana
20/21
© Airbnb'Incredible Views from a Poolside Oasis', Podstrana
'Luxurious Modern Apartment with a Romantic Fireplace', Split
21/21
© Airbnb'Luxurious Modern Apartment with a Romantic Fireplace', Split
By Time Out contributors
We've tracked down the coolest places on offer, from a 19th-century lighthouse to luxury beachside villas, and all near some of the best things to do in the country. Here are the most gorgeous Airbnbs in Croatia.

