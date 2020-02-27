In the spotlight at ZagrebDox 2020: female fortitude, movie mavens and new definitions of democracy

Croatia’s leading documentary film festival is back for its 16th edition with over 100 films including Oscar, Sundance and BAFTA winners. This year, ZagrebDox is on from March 15 to 22 at cinephile vortex CineStar Zagreb theatre in Branimir Mingle Mall. Curated categories from Eco Dox to Musical Globus include hard-hitters like docu-thriller Sea of Shadows, and a tender telling of Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen’s tragic love.

Along with such powerhouses, three special themes take the spotlight this year: stories of female fortitude, intimate looks into the lives of cinema’s doyens and new definitions of democracy. The stories of women who fought prejudice and won will be told, like that of the first woman to run a marathon wearing a hijab and an Auschwitz survivor and dancer who sold out an arena at age 90. The famous faces (read: Forman and Tarkovsky) behind the screen will make their way onto it. ZagrebDox will get unorthodox exploring new definitions and different faces of democracy, covering relations between Russia’s oligarchs and government, WikiLeaks whistleblowing and the rise of the Brazilian right. Read on for our overview of the films of passion that will dive into democracy, film masters and female savoir-faire this year.