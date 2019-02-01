Night of the Museums in Rijeka

The doors of Rijeka's museums and galleries - and those in all of Croatia's major cities - are thrown open, free of charge, for one night only at this incredibly (and increasingly) popular annual event. Most institutions take part, and frequently one-off exhibitions and concerts are organised especially for the event. The main theme of 2019's Night of the Museums, which is the event's 14th annual occurrence, is 'Museums – Innovations and Digital Future.' Over 200 museums, galleries and other cultural institutions in 100 Croatian cities and towns now take part. Attracting big crowds who create a vibrant atmosphere, it can be a hugely enjoyable evening and for many, a highlight of the year.