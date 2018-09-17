One day in Pula

From the amphitheatre, walk between Tito's park and King Petar Krešimir park and take a left up Carrarina. Before the end of the street, you'll be met with two more of Pula's Roman architectural riches in the Double Gates (Porta Gemina) and the Gate of Hercules. The Double Gates and few surrounding remnants are all that's left of Pula's old city walls, which date back to the second century. As you pass through the gates, you’ll encounter another example of Roman architecture, a tunnel, which has been renovated in very recent years and which you can now go inside. The Gate Of Hercules is perhaps slightly less impressive to look at, however, the gate is older than Porta Gemina and highly significant in holding markings that accurately place the founding of Pula as a Roman colony as far back as 47 BC.