Sail Croatia, the best way to see the country in summer
Sailing holidays Croatia, the once-in-a-lifetime experience from the best sailing destination on the Mediterranean
From Michelin-recommended restaurants and internationally famous music festivals to some of the world's best-preserved Roman architecture, secret coves and idyllic beaches, Croatia has endless options for a summer holiday. But, with so much to choose from, how can you make sure you catch the very best of what Croatia has to offer? Croatia sailing holidays are one of the very best ways to take it all in. Sailing in Croatia allows you to tailor your holiday to be the once-in-a-lifetime experience you always wanted, allowing you to take in everything and for each day to hold a different, unforgettable experience. As Croatia's largest charter yacht company, Gulet Expert is one of the Mediterranean's best experts in this type of holiday. Here are just some of the reasons why a sailing holiday is the best option for experiencing Croatia.
Why sailing in Croatia is the best way to see the country in summer
Croatia's coastline and islands
With over 1000 islands and one of the largest coastlines on the Mediterranean, Croatia is a gift to those exploring by boat. The sight and smell of the Adriatic are one of the best ways to greet the morning. After breakfast onboard or in the marina, by mid-morning you could be far out into the sea or cruising to find your own secluded beach. Afternoons can be spent swimming or exploring in a kayak, or why not catch a party at one of Croatia's famous festival sites or beach clubs? The options available on Croatia's shores are almost as endless as the beautiful blue coastline itself.
The perfect plan
One of the benefits of booking a sailing holiday with a company like Gulet Expert is the customer service, expert knowledge and attention to detail. From your first enquiries into a Croatia sailing holiday, charter yacht specialists will guide you through all the options in order to make sure you have the holiday which best suits you and your group. This will be your first voyage? Already very experienced as a sailor? Holidaying with a family of different age groups and interests? Every possible combination has already been catered for and you will be presented with choices of boat, route, activity, supplementary equipment and insider knowledge to make your holiday perfect for all. From the moment you step off the plane right up to you taking your departure flight, on a luxury yacht holiday in Croatia you will be assisted every step of the way by experienced staff who remain on call 24/7.
Life in the lap of luxury and limitless options
These days, a luxury sailing yacht is just that; a dwelling as comfortable as a 5-star hotel but as welcoming as your own home. Want a yacht with a jacuzzi or sauna? You can have that. The bedrooms and shared spaces aboard a luxury yacht are ones which you may not want to leave. Nor do you have to. It's your holiday, so if you feel like a lazy morning idling on and around your boat, you can do just that. Always wanted to take in one of Croatia's stunning and extremely diverse National Parks or Nature Parks? You can also do just that. Step directly from luxurious environs and into pristine countryside, cascading waterfalls or the alien landscapes and lagoons found on some of Croatia's unique islands and archipelagos. Only a sailing holiday in Croatia offers such options, with each day offering a different view and adventure.
Silver service
Croatia's seaside regions of Istria, Kvarner and Dalmatia have been catering for visitors for years, including those seeking the best holiday experience money can buy. Croatia's coast and islands are dotted with some of the greatest seafood and traditional restaurants to be found on the Mediterranean and a specialist charter yacht company such as Gulet Expert knows them all. Keen to add an unforgettable gastronomic experience to your holiday in this world-famous winegrowing country? You can plan a trip which visits incredibly culinary highlights. You can go one step further and book a yacht with your own chef and serving staff. Experienced and attentive chefs can wake you each morning with the gorgeous smells of freshly-cooked food, bought while you were still sleeping from daily markets offering some of the most highly-prized produce in Europe. Famous for fresh seafood of a supreme standard, Croatia is also renowned as a producer of artisan food products and organic edibles. With a combination of sun, sea, exercise, culture, rest and fabulous food, you're guaranteed to return from a Croatia sailing holiday feeling the best you have in years.