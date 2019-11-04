Six films to see at Zagreb Film Festival 2019

As Bucharest-based filmmaker Ivana Mladenović was finishing her 2017 debut feature film, 'Soldiers: Story from Ferentari', she was struck with a mystery illness which caused her hair to start falling out and prompted epileptic fits. She decamped to Kladovo, the Serbian village on the Romanian border where she grew up and promptly engaged in an affair with a much younger Serbian youth. Like 'Soldiers', this movie is a fictionalised and exaggerated account based on this true story and similarly stars non-actors, including Mladenović in the lead, plus her real family and friends. The portrayal here of village life in the Balkans will chime with the vast majority of audience members.