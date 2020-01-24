The best exhibitions of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020
From past masters to contemporary art and everything in between, Rijeka offers a feast for art lovers this year
Rijeka is a city with internationally-recognised museums, galleries and collections. For the city's special European Capital of Culture 2020 year, each of the existing institutions alongside the main event organisers have pulled out all the stops in order to fill every space available with exhibitions to satisfy all. From past masters to contemporary art and everything in between, here are some of the best exhibitions of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020.
With the Violin Beyond the Borders/Stradivari in Rijeka: Kresnik and Cremona
Classical musical connoisseurs will adore this commemoration of a truly remarkable man - Dr. Franjo Kresnik. Dubbed ‘the man who can read violins’, Kresnik was an intellectual whose passion was the crafting of violins, and who is widely credited with restoring the art of Cremona Liuteria (that’s ancient string-instrument making, to non-aficionados). In a program to mark the 150th anniversary of Kresnik’s birth, world-class musicians will perform on their Stradivari and Guarneri violins. Though he was born in Vienna, Kresnik spent much of his life traveling through Central Europe and Croatia, considering himself to be a man beyond borders. What better place to celebrate his life than the Port of Diversity?
D'Annunzio's Martyr / D'Annuzijeva mučenica
On 12 September 1919, Italian commander Gabriele D’Annunzio swept into Rijeka and declared that it belonged to Italy. What followed was one of the city’s most turbulent periods, where D’Annunzio’s proto-Fascist regime saw Croats - or anyone resistant to Italian rule - persecuted. In paintings of the period, Rijeka is often depicted as a martyred woman; yet women’s stories of the time have largely been left untold. This original and insightful exhibition changes that, by exploring the female experience of D’Annunzio’s rule. We hear moving first-hand accounts from native Rijekan women, who saw their home occupied and transformed. But there are also stories from women that had supported D’Annunzio, and some that had even been his lovers. It all adds up to a complex and human picture of one of the darkest times in Rijeka’s past.
The (In)visible Borders Exhibition
Part of the preliminary programme of the Borders: Between Order and Chaos exhibition - which is the central event in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral for ECC2020 - and within its Times of Power programme, this exhibition is mainly themed around borders. This exhibition's aim is to raise awareness about the invisible members of society who face barriers excluding them. The problems facing pensioners and the reasons for their non-involvement in everyday life, the social integration of people with blindness and visual impairments and the impact of waste on our planet will all be highlighted. The exhibition also raises the question of our ability to recognise, as a society, the untapped potential and needs of gifted children, and also speaks about the harsh working conditions and the societal perception of workers in creative industries. The exhibition will feature specially-adapted audio guides for people with blindness and a graphical catalogue adapted for the visually impaired persons.
David Maljković: with the collection
Contemporary artist and Rijeka native David Maljković will be selecting pieces from the MMSU depot, demonstrating that the act of choosing what to show and how to show it is also a creative act, loaded with potential meanings. Malkjović himself is one of Croatia’s most internationally successful artists, and examples of his work have been snapped up by art institutions all over the world: the Pompidou Centre in Paris, New York’s MOMA, and the Tate Modern in London can all claim to have a Maljković in their collection. A versatile conceptualist perfectly at home in any medium, Maljković is primarily known for his films, which deploy irony and humour alongside disconcerting visual tricks. His most famous work is Scenes for a New Heritage, in which a group of future explorers go and visit the (sadly derelict) World War II Partisan memorial at Petrova Gora. It was one of the first expressions of artistic interest in these abandoned monuments and is nowadays considered a classic of contemporary video art.
Borders: Between Order and Chaos/Granice – između reda i kaosa
Very much the centre-point of the Age of Power strand of Rijeka 2020, this exhibition explores the nature the border in modern European history, and the way in which borders nurture cultures of social and cultural exchange as well as limits on movement and lifestyle. Rijeka itself is a good place in which to start an exploration of the role of the frontier: the city spent a large chunk of the twentieth century split in two, with the border between the Italian-occupied city centre and the Croatian suburb of Sušak running along the Riječina River. Even after being liberated by Yugoslav Partisans in May 1945, Rijeka had to wait until the Paris Peace Treaty of 1947 to be formally reunited with its hinterland. Exhibits reveal extracts from the personal biographies of Rijeka residents while also looking further afield at the experience of Central and Eastern Europe as a whole.
Balthazar’s Hurricane and Balthazarcity/ Baltazarov Uragan i Balthazargrad
Produced between 1967 and 1978, children’s cartoon series Professor Balthazar was one of Croatia’s greatest cultural exports, enchanting viewers throughout Europe with its charming tales of a loveably eccentric scientist, told in ravishingly colourful style. The imaginary city in which Balthazar lived was largely based on Rijeka, so it’s no surprise that the mercurial beard-stroking Professor plays a significant role in the city’s 2020 shindig. An old ship, named Uragan (“Hurricane”) will be transformed into a children’s play area decked out in Balthazar-themed décor; and moored on the Molo Longo, the 1.7km-long breakwater that juts across the harbour. There will also be an exhibition, Balthazargrad (”Balthazar-Town”), featuring artwork and sketches as well as an array of hands-on contraptions built in imitation of some of the devices used in the show.
After the Great War: New Europe 1918-1923/Nakon velikog rata. Nova Europa 1918-1923
Conventional wisdom maintains that 1919’s Treaty of Versailles was a failure, pushing Germany into economic chaos, creating new states with arbitrary borders, and leading inevitably to the outbreak of World War II. However many of the countries created at Versailles are still in existence today (albeit in modified form), having survived the combined attacks of both Nazi and Soviet imperialism. In many ways we are still living in the post-Versailles world. After the Great War is a travelling exhibition compiled by the Warsaw-based European Network for Remembrance and Solidarity. Intended as the kind of easy-access exhibition that you could pop in to on the way back from the shops, it comes with it’s own tent-like structure, and will be erected in one of Rijeka’s central squares. Featuring a wealth of photographs, film clips and personal stories, the exhibition reveals how Europe’s borderlands were intensely fought over after World War I, with different national groups struggling to establish new frontiers. Even when the fighting ceased, internal disagreements about political systems hampered the progress of Europe’s new states. Democracy didn’t always survive; and this instructive exhibition demonstrates how fragile democratic systems can be.
The Sea Is Glowing / Usijano more
One of the more intriguing events in Rijeka 2020’s busy art programme is this cluster of exhibitions involving local and international artists, each with something offbeat to say about the Adriatic Sea and its future. If you ever wanted proof that contemporary art is not just a parade of visual delights, but also a laboratory at the forefront of social and technological change, you’ll find it here. The “works” on display include research-based projects and community initiatives as well as more traditional installations and video works. Canadian Bill Vorn brings robots; the Coventry-based trio of Valeria Graziano, Marcell Mars and Tomislav Medak present their research on “pirate care” and the way in which informal communities can help build networks of solidarity; while Nikola Bojić digs up a long-forgotten 1971 report on the environment and breathes new life into its all-embracing picture of the earth’s ecosystem. There will also be an appearance by Jennifer Lyn Morone, the American artist who declared herself a ‘corporation’ in a satirical poke in the eye of mega-capitalism. If you’re interested in shape of things to come in the Anthropocene Age, there may well be a few pointers here.
Red School: Dubravka Ugrešić
Part of the ECC2020 Dopolavoro programme, this exhibition by well-known Croatian writer Dubravka Ugrešić is inspired by a collection of spelling books. At the beginning of the war in Yugoslavia in 1991, Dubravka Ugrešić accidentally ran across a spelling book from 1957. “Suddenly I had two new worlds emerging in front of me: a remote, forgotten world of the spelling book, promising a happy future, and another, real, present world that was brutally denying that future.” This prompted her to begin collecting spelling books which resulted in the production of both an essay published in her book 'The Culture of Lying', and also this series of visual works. The exhibition shows the original alphabet and spelling books collected over the years, mainly from Eastern Europe and Yugoslavia accompanied by images from childhood schooling.
Industrial Art Biennale
The death of traditional industries and the growth of tourism is remorselessly changing the face of northwestern Croatia, transforming an area that once made and exported things into a service area for incoming leisure consumers. Attempting to analyze these changes and point towards potential futures is the Industrial Art Biennale, a wide-ranging and ambitious event established in the former mining town of Labin in 2014. Labin remains one of the Biennale’s key venues, with the pithead buildings of the disused mine serving as main exhibition space, although the Biennale has now spread its wings to embrace the cities of Rijeka and Pula as well. Providing the Biennale with its unique post-industrial flavour is the landscape in which it takes place: the Labin pithead with its colossal winding tower, the nearby mining village of Raša with its planned modernist housing, and Rijeka itself with its dockyard cranes and red-brick warehouses. Main theme of the Biennale this time round will the changing nature of work under the impact of new technologies, and the prospect of a post-work future. With a long list of local and international participants, it promises to be one of the biggest and most compelling art events of the year.
Unknown Klimt: Love, Death and Ecstasy
It’s always heartening to know that there is an “unknown” side to an artist whose major works adorn everything from paper napkins to tea trays. Indeed the exhibition’s subtitle suggests that there may well be more to Klimt’s flamboyantly decorous art than initially meets the eye. It’s certainly one of the great paradoxes of changing tastes that an edgy and at times unsettling modern painter like Klimt has ended up being the undisputed king of the gift shop, his eroticized pictures swirling their way across the kind of coffee mugs that we hurriedly buy for family members as last-ditch presents. The dominant figure of the Viennese art world in the years before World War I, Klimt personified the ambiguities of the age: a salon-guest of emancipated intellectual women, whose portraits he painted with great tenderness and perception; he was also a bit of a satyr who treated his studio models as a revolving harem. The contradictions in Klimt’s work, and the obsessions that drove him to create his astonishingly seductive pictures, will here be revealed through an intriguing selection of sketches, studies and full-size paintings, many of which the gallery-going public might not be familiar with. The exhibition will also explore Klimt’s connection with Rijeka: together with brother Ernst and the older painter Franz Matsch, Klimt painted ceiling and wall paintings for the city’s National Theatre in 1885. It was one of his first jobs after graduating from the Art Academy and – although e
The Moving Image is Alive/ Pokretna slika je živa
A golden opportunity to explore one of the greats of the contemporary arts scene, Moving Picture is devoted to Dutch-American artist Nan Hoover (1931-2008), one of the pioneers of video art, performance art, experimental film and light installations. Works by Hoover will be juxtaposed by those of her contemporaries, revealing how the artist moved and shook others a well as responding to their innovations. Hoover started working in film and video in the Seventies, soon discovering that the graininess and colour distortion of video was full of artistic possibilities. She was also a lighting genius, transforming interiors into magical, narrative spaces with deceptively simple combinations of positioning and colour.