The best interactive and installation events of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020

Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 is not just for spectators. The city's community have helped shape the events happening within the year and some of those extend a further invitation for everyone to join in. From the carnival parade and the bell-ringing of the inauguration ceremony to giant robots you can manipulate and art installations you can walk beneath or touch, here are some of the best things to do within Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020 at which you can all join in.
The best interactive events of Rijeka European Capital of Culture 2020
Inauguration of Rijeka as European Capital of Culture 2020
A huge 24-hour party takes place throughout Rijeka to mark its inauguration as European Capital of Culture 2020. Festivities start on Friday 31 January and continue well into Sunday 2 February (and, indeed, throughout the forthcoming year), but the main day of events and celebration of this inauguration period is Saturday 1 February. Street artists, dancers, open-air exhibitions and street theatre will line the routes of the city centre throughout the day and there will be a soundtrack of music provided by live bands and DJs throughout the day and night. The day begins with a get-together at Skradin bar and guided city bus tours, followed by the official inauguration at the Croatian National Theatre Ivan Zajc Rijeka in the afternoon at which members of the European Commission, diplomats, government officials, 16 EU culture ministers and representatives of previous and future European Capitals of Culture will be present. The central event of the inauguration ceremony, Opera Industriale, symbolises the city and combines sound, music, performers, art and noise and will include more than 120 participants. The gathered crowds will also be asked to join in. It takes place at 7pm at Rijeka Port. More than 70 additional events will take place as part of the inauguration, at over 30 city-centre locations, with some 500 performers taking part. Rock, pop, jazz, punk, electronic and blues performers will play on outdoor and indoor stages with local stars like Jonathan, Parafi, Fit and
Rijeka Carnival
Croatia's biggest carnival takes place in Rijeka, culminating in a colourful procession of thousands on the Sunday before Shrove Tuesday. Then, as now, masks were elaborate and ugly, and evil spirits were sent packing by local men dressed in animal skins, the zvončari, clanging huge cowbells. Always up for a spot of costumed fun, the Habsburgs revived the concept in the late 19th century, before Rijeka got tangled up in too much political torment for street parties. Then, in 1982, three masked groups walked down Korzo to the bemusement of onlookers. After that, numbers grew. By 2001 there were around 4,000 taking part in the parades. For the 25th anniversary event in 2007, it was nearer 100,000. No wonder locals call it the 'fifth season', in addition to spring, summer, autumn and winter. Depending on when Shrove Tuesday falls, the Queen's Pageant usually takes place on the third Friday in January, followed by the Zvončari Parade, which takes place the next day. By tradition, the bell-ringers clang their instruments and move in steps according to their village of origin. Then, two weeks before Shrove Tuesday, on the Saturday lunchtime, the Children's Parade runs through the streets of Rijeka. The big event, however, is the International Carnival Parade, which kicks off at noon on Sunday 23 February in 2020. It usually takes the whole afternoon for floats to pass along the main streets. Subsequent celebrations last well into the night, at stalls and tents set up aroun
The (In)visible Borders Exhibition
Part of the preliminary programme of the Borders: Between Order and Chaos exhibition - which is the central event in the Maritime and History Museum of the Croatian Littoral for ECC2020 - and within its Times of Power programme, this exhibition is mainly themed around borders. This exhibition's aim is to raise awareness about the invisible members of society who face barriers excluding them. The problems facing pensioners and the reasons for their non-involvement in everyday life, the social integration of people with blindness and visual impairments and the impact of waste on our planet will all be highlighted. The exhibition also raises the question of our ability to recognise, as a society, the untapped potential and needs of gifted children, and also speaks about the harsh working conditions and the societal perception of workers in creative industries. The exhibition will feature specially-adapted audio guides for people with blindness and a graphical catalogue adapted for the visually impaired persons.
Balthazar’s Hurricane and Balthazarcity/ Baltazarov Uragan i Balthazargrad
Produced between 1967 and 1978, children’s cartoon series Professor Balthazar was one of Croatia’s greatest cultural exports, enchanting viewers throughout Europe with its charming tales of a loveably eccentric scientist, told in ravishingly colourful style. The imaginary city in which Balthazar lived was largely based on Rijeka, so it’s no surprise that the mercurial beard-stroking Professor plays a significant role in the city’s 2020 shindig. An old ship, named Uragan (“Hurricane”) will be transformed into a children’s play area decked out in Balthazar-themed décor; and moored on the Molo Longo, the 1.7km-long breakwater that juts across the harbour. There will also be an exhibition, Balthazargrad (”Balthazar-Town”), featuring artwork and sketches as well as an array of hands-on contraptions built in imitation of some of the devices used in the show.
Ray Lee: Chorus
Be spellbound by this monumental creation from British artist Ray Lee. Lee’s utterly unique sound sculptures have earned him international acclaim and spots at festivals across the globe, and in 2012 he won the British Composer of the Year award for sonic art. So what makes his bizarre creations so compelling? Inspired by his what he calls his “childlike fascination with radios, radio waves, magnetism”, they transform urban environments into meditative spaces. Chorus is a prime example. Made up of fourteen huge tripods with rotating arms, each holding a loudspeaker emitting its own noise, it creates an unlikely, other-wordly chorus. It arrives in Rijeka as part of a global tour, having entranced passersby across the globe
Christian Ristow: The Hand of Man
A towering steel structure, this hand is anything but little. Take your turn to put 'the glove' that operates this hand capable of lifting and smashing cars with hydraulic power. In partnership with Zagreb’s Kontejner.
The Sea Is Glowing / Usijano more
One of the more intriguing events in Rijeka 2020’s busy art programme is this cluster of exhibitions involving local and international artists, each with something offbeat to say about the Adriatic Sea and its future. If you ever wanted proof that contemporary art is not just a parade of visual delights, but also a laboratory at the forefront of social and technological change, you’ll find it here. The “works” on display include research-based projects and community initiatives as well as more traditional installations and video works. Canadian Bill Vorn brings robots; the Coventry-based trio of Valeria Graziano, Marcell Mars and Tomislav Medak present their research on “pirate care” and the way in which informal communities can help build networks of solidarity; while Nikola Bojić digs up a long-forgotten 1971 report on the environment and breathes new life into its all-embracing picture of the earth’s ecosystem. There will also be an appearance by Jennifer Lyn Morone, the American artist who declared herself a ‘corporation’ in a satirical poke in the eye of mega-capitalism. If you’re interested in shape of things to come in the Anthropocene Age, there may well be a few pointers here.
Akousmaflore: Sensitive and Interactive Musical Plants
A small garden featuring live music plants that react to touch. Part of the ECC2020 Green Wave programme, Akousmaflore is an interactive and public art installation, a small garden of live musical plants which each reacts to contact in their own way and with their own sound.
Skyscrapers: a city among the clouds
No other city on the Adriatic looks like Rijeka, its residential buildings climbing up the slopes of the nearby Dinaric alps as it has gradually expanded from its port and industry on the shoreline. Rijeka now has a beautiful but thoroughly modern vista, almost like a contemporary continental city which has been planted pre-built by the sea. Some of its largest residential buildings and offices pierce the sky, multiple floors of life and individual lives which are the very heart of Rijeka. In other coastal cities, such skyscrapers are hidden far from the eyes of visitors, their position, out-of-sight in distant suburbs creating an almost ghetto-like town structure and an 'us and them' barrier between residents and guests. Not in Rijeka. In Rijeka, such towers stand unabashed, central to the city, its people and its function. Integral spaces to everyday life, it has been proposed that this embrace should become even closer and, in a city lacking green spaces, that the roofs of such buildings should be utilised to build gardens, areas for socialising and special get-togethers, cultivation or even beekeeping. Primarily for use by local residents, these spaces are open to the public on occasion and this dedicated period extends that invitation with a series of events which will draw visitors to the rooftops of such buildings in the Kozala district. Come and get a unique view of urban Rijeka.
Homo si teć (Come, let's all run)
At over 20 years old, Homo si teć is the largest street race for runners in Croatia. More than 17, 000 runners of all ages and abilities now take part in the race and, like the city's famous Carnival, such is its popularity that the bulk of the city centre becomes pedestrianised for the duration of the event. Spectators line the route as runners pass along Rijeka's most famous streets like Korzo, with the race containing not only the traditional citizens’ race but also the Rijeka half marathon, the Hendi Cup and the Ciciban Cup. A great music and entertainment programme accompanies the event, with partying on the streets and around the city centre continuing long into the night. The race's title is a term not in standard Croatian, but in the coastal Čakavski dialect.