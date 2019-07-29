The best Fažana beaches From fine-shingle to rocky coves, Fažana beaches are beautiful. Here's our guide to the best

Resort in its own right, the Istrian town of Fažana, not too far from Pula, offers you many beaches to choose from. Close to the jetty for taxi boats to Brijuni, Stara (‘Old’) Fažana beach offers the simple pleasures of a concrete boardwalk, pebble-covered waterfront, something for kids to bounce around on, and loungers to hire.

You can then stroll due south along the whole seafront, first calling at San Lorenzo with a couple of bars close by, then keep going all the way towards Valbandon.

San Lorenzo beach © Turistička zajednica Fažana/ Fažana Tourist Board

Past a sea-kayak and boat rental spot by La Pineta restaurant, you reach the BiVillage Holiday Centre. Part of this all-in-one complex of pools, adventure park, and resort lodgings, is the Beach BiVillage, kept pristine for holidaymakers.

Beach BiVillage © BiVillage Holiday Centre

A little further along, the Sunset Beach Bar Valbandon is where you can rent out a sun loungers, sunshades and order cold beers at your leisure.