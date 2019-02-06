The best music events this winter

Everybody wants to be a DJ. Everybody thinks they can be. They can't. Few have the knowledge of music, the skill of programming and reading an audience, the experience of having done it hundreds of times before, the knowledge of soundsystems, the character, personality and sometimes downright stubbornness required to do it well. It takes more than selfies posted on social media of you and your perfectly gelled hair, playing dull techno and tech house records records to 40 people on Zrce beach, to be a good DJ. Brighton is a guy that does have all the right attributes. He is one of Zagreb's best DJs for fans of underground dance music. He has been traversing deep house, acid, Chicago house, techno and breakbeat since before most DJs hair gel brands were invented. His most recent, high profile residency, Das Haus (a now sadly closed rave pit located on the far west outskirts of Zagreb) justly caught international attention and recently he has been spending his time learning every in and out there is to know about soundsystems, in a way only a true obsessive could. He still crops up from time to time, playing gigs at Funk Club, out of town or here, at Masters, where it is a testament to his reputation and abilities that he has been invited to play all night on this occasion.