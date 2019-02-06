The best music events this winter
For many in Croatia, the highlight of the winter season is Advent. But, although this alfresco treat has now passed, there are still a great many highlights to the season, such as last weekend's Night Of The Museums, which was this year observed all across the country. The sunny days now emerging perhaps optimistically promise that the coldest of days may now be behind us, but with a chill still in the air at night, what better time to head indoors and catch a gig at somewhere like Tvornica Kulture, Močvara, Vintage Industrial Bar or KSET or head to a club like AKC Medika, Masters, Aquarius or SoundFactory to warm yourself among fellow dancers. Here are our picks for the best music events you can attend for the rest of the season.
Monster Magnet
Monster Magnet are a 30 year old heavy rock band from New Jersey who are deeply indebted to the raw riffage of Black Sabbath and the swirling, psychedelic space rock of Hawkwind. Early albums, like 'Superjudge' and 'Dopes To Infinity', produced a mind melting mix of these influences and the band's music has since gone on to be featured in many movies, like The Matrix, and series like Sons Of Anarchy. Also influenced by classic comics, particularly by Captain America, Fantastic Four, X-Men, and Hulk co-creator Jack Kirby, the X-Men character Negasonic Teenage Warhead, from Deadpool, is named after Monster Magnet's biggest hit.
Fire in Cairo & Mokri Nenad
Fire in Cairo are an inventive, alternative rock band from Zagreb with several high profile appearances already behind them. Their sound can change from gentle and melodic to a fiery wall of heavy guitars within the space of one song. They are currently working on their debut artist album. Mokri Nenad are a band from the Zagorje region.
Marcel Vogel
Although originally from Germany, Marcel Vogel is frequently regarded as being a part of the electronic music renaissance of Amsterdam, the city where he lives. Alongside Amsterdam-based DJs Antal, Hunee, Young Marco, San Proper, Tom Trago and Detroit Swindle, as well as significant Amsterdam nightclubs like De School, OT301 and formerly Trouw, Vogel has helped place Amsterdam back at the forefront of Europe's contribution to electronic dance music, thanks to his productions and perhaps more importantly his labels, Lumberjacks in Hell and Intimate Friends. The former is a classy re-edit label, which has released versions by the likes of Dan Shake, Rahaan, Jamie 3:26, Karizma and Red Greg, whereas the latter has a more contemporary electronic feel. As you might expect from someone who runs such different labels, Vogel is as comfortable playing mid-tempo, disco, afro and jazz-influenced sounds as he is playing house music. Support on the evening comes from Pula-based Music After Dinner, who host a weekly radio show on the city's Radio Maestral 95.4 FM, plus Hrwo E from Roller Boogie.
No Balance: X-Coast
X-Coast is a Brooklyn, NYC-based producer and DJ Bojan Cizmic who originally hails from Novi Sad in Serbia. He is be known for his 2016 rave anthem 'Mango Bay' and for supplying colourful, wild DJ sets which are indebted to the hedonistic dance music of the '90s, covering rave, trance, breakbeat, techno and early jungle influences. He has released music on Steel City Dance Discs, Lost Palms, UNDERTHESEA and his own self-titled label, X-Coast. Support comes from domestic DJs Niobe and Dubok
Brighton all night
Everybody wants to be a DJ. Everybody thinks they can be. They can't. Few have the knowledge of music, the skill of programming and reading an audience, the experience of having done it hundreds of times before, the knowledge of soundsystems, the character, personality and sometimes downright stubbornness required to do it well. It takes more than selfies posted on social media of you and your perfectly gelled hair, playing dull techno and tech house records records to 40 people on Zrce beach, to be a good DJ. Brighton is a guy that does have all the right attributes. He is one of Zagreb's best DJs for fans of underground dance music. He has been traversing deep house, acid, Chicago house, techno and breakbeat since before most DJs hair gel brands were invented. His most recent, high profile residency, Das Haus (a now sadly closed rave pit located on the far west outskirts of Zagreb) justly caught international attention and recently he has been spending his time learning every in and out there is to know about soundsystems, in a way only a true obsessive could. He still crops up from time to time, playing gigs at Funk Club, out of town or here, at Masters, where it is a testament to his reputation and abilities that he has been invited to play all night on this occasion.
Tom Odell
British singer-songwriter Tom Odell arrives in Zagreb performing music from 2016 album Wrong Crowd, the highly-anticipated follow-up to his platinum-selling, Brit Award-winning debut. With his gut-wrenchingly honest lyrics and earworm-heavy choruses, the Ivor Novello award-winner creates catchy, piano-driven pop that's reminiscent of Keane and Elton John.
Algiers
Algiers are a now London-based band who originally hail from Atlanta, Georgia. Signed to Matador Records, they combine post punk, rock n' roll, gospel, electronic and world music influences to create a raucous sound that is at times highly accessible, but at others very experimental. They have released two albums on Matador, their self-titled 2015 debut and 2017's 'The Underside Of Power', but their gigs are the place to go to if you want to buy one of their rare, self-released albums such as 'September 2017' and last year's '1st November 1954'
Cloud Nothings
Cloud Nothings play the sort of scruffy fuzz-pop you've heard a million times, but thanks to the vocal pathos and songwriting smarts of frontman Dylan Baldi and the wiry muscle of bassist TJ Duke and drummer Jayson Gerycz, this Cleveland crew achieves a rare resonance. The band appear in support of their latest album 'Last Building Burning', which was released in late 2018.
The Sonic Dawn
The Sonic Dawn are a psychedelic rock band from Copenhagen, Denmark. They have so far released three albums, 'Perception', 'Into The Long Night' and 2019's 'Eclipse', the release of which this European tour supports. Their psychedelia is the jangly-guitar inspired sounds of the 1960s and not so much the heavy rock sludge of contemporary bands. On their new album, although they have retained their highly melodic edge, they do seem to be travelling in a darker, more mysterious direction.
Vök
Icelandic trio Vök have been around for half a decade now, their melodic dream-pop / indie-electro having debuted on the 'Tension' and 'Circles' EPs. Their debut album 'Figure' won Electronic Album of the Year at the Icelandic Music Awards and following successful live dates across the world, including a debut performance in Croatia at Tvornica Kulture and many key European festivals, the band return in 2019 in support of their second album, 'In The Dark', which will be released on March 1 2019.