Things to do in Korčula town

The Memorial Collection of Maksimilijan Vanka, on the water-front near the Monastery of St Nicholas, shows the art nouveau and Expressionist works by this 20th-century painter and hosts temporary exhibitions by renowned Croatian artists throughout the summer.

