20 great things to do in Trogir

Just behind Split airport, Trogir offers intricate medieval architecture, Dalmatian waterside dining and a busy market, from the mainland across two interlinked islands. Occupying the middle one of Trogir itself, the entire historic centre is a UNESCO World Heritage site, a testament to its heavyweight cultural importance. Two yacht marinas accommodate higher-spending visitors while a younger crowd hits the seafront nightspots of adjoining Čiovo island. Don’t expect the manic bustle of nearby Split – nor overbearing hordes in summer.

RECOMMENDED: where to sleep, eat and drink in Trogir.

Done something on this list and loved it? Share it with the hashtag #TimeOutDoList and tag @TimeOutEverywhere.

You can also find out more about how Time Out selects the very best things to do all over the world, or take a look at our list of the 50 best things to do in the world right now.