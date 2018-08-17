Croatia's ten most romantic destinations

Although there are countless small towns and villages in the Makarska Riviera where couples can experience a lovely meal with a sea view, in the tourist season it can difficult to find a quiet moment to share with someone. A journey through the less travelled Dalmatian hinterland offers fewer crowds. A late afternoon swim in the fresh waters of Imotski's Blue Lake is an incredibly rewarding experience, as is watching the lake's surrounding walls change colour as the sun sets. Then, take a drive to Trilj and see its bridges. The small, modern pedestrian bridge is particularly nice to walk across and nicely lit at night. Get back in the car and head to Sinj, the Croatian town with more cafes per capita than any other, and walk around the old city. With so many cafes to choose from, you're bound to find one that offers some intimacy.