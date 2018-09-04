The best places to visit in Croatia in autumn

While Zagreb grows ever popular, particularly in summer and at Christmas, during the former period, many residents pack their bags and escape the sweltering urban heat by beelining for the coast. Much of the city's famed nightlife seems to go with them; in summer some of the world's biggest DJs visit the Croatian coast, but very few venture to the capital. But once autumn hits, Zagreb is seemingly reborn. The stadiums and nightclubs re-open and the programme of visiting artists and well-known guest DJs once again begins.

Of course, it's not only Zagreb's nightclubs that experience a boost in autumn. Bars, cafes and restaurants in the city come alive in autumn, welcoming back residents holidaying or working on the coast in summer. Similarly, there's a huge influx of new students to Zagreb every autumn and, with the new term just starting, this is the time of year with fewest exams and the period when they're most social. Zagreb's art and culture season is year-round too, so you're bound to find fabulous exhibitions at many galleries and museums in this period.