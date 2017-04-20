12 places to spot cherry blossom in London

Our Instagram feeds have got a whole lot flowery – and pink – this spring, thanks to the cherry blossom trees that are blooming all across the city. Seriously, if you can pass by these without snapping a photo... wait, why would you pass these without taking a photo?
Here are the 12 places in London where you can capture them all their rose-y glory: no filter required.
Kew Gardens
Here’s where you’ll find the most of the cherry blossoms to snap in London. The Cherry Walk starts at Kew’s Rose Garden behind the Palm House with a collection of Japanese cherries, including white single flowers, the pink-blossomed, and the Great White Cherry. Your tour then takes you through King William’s Temple and the Temperate House, ending with a row of 15 cherry blossom trees.
St Paul’s Cathedral
Literally right outside, you’ll spot the most perfect pink cherry blossom.
Kensington Gardens
Next to Hyde Park is Kensington Gardens, where you’ll find and a beautiful blooming grove of pink and white trees near the Lancaster Gate entrance.
Notting Hill Gate
As if you needed another reason to visit these beautifully painted houses. Pretty trees out front? Even better!
Whitechapel
Valance Road is in full bloom! There’s a walkthrough, along with some graffiti adorning the opposite buildings, so you know.
Blithfield Street, Kensington
The tiniest road in Kensington, Blithfield Street is a hidden gem that is home to the most gorgeous pink and white blooms.
Imperial Wharf
Near Tynemount Street is a gorgeous cherry blossom that’s pretty hard to miss.
South Kensington
On the corner of Courtfield Gardens is the perfect spot for Instagramming.
St James’s Park
In case you didn’t know, there’s a little group of cherry trees near Storey’s Gate in front of the treasury building, as well as four white cherry trees on the south side of the lake.
Greenwich Park
There’s an avenue of these cherry blossom trees leading up to the rose garden at Ranger’s House. You’ll find them at the top of the hill, not too far from the observatory.
Regent’s Park
Take a jump over to Regent’s Park and stroll through the south end of their Avenue Gardens. A must-spot is the row of cherry trees lining Chester Road.
Chelsea
Redcliffe Road. Need we say more?
Take a gander at these 21 photos of flowers blooming all over London.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ