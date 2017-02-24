A gin cocktail and boozy sweet shop pop-up is coming to Soho

Now this is drinking, sweetie, darling. Boozy sweet sellers Smith & Sinclair are launching a pop-up next week just off Carnaby Street where the focus will be on two of our favourite things: gin and sweets.

The Flavour Rooms (which also popped up in November) will be open throughout March, and you’ll probably find us in the basement, where Tanqueray gin will be shaking up four cocktails in the Experimental Garnish Bar and where all drinks come with a side order of WTF. Sensory, sugary garnishes include gin oil, edible perfume or little ‘spherification balls’. Yeah, we’ve no idea what that means either, but we hope it also includes gin.

Upstairs will be all about childhood indulgence for grown-ups – a sweet shop filled with boozy treats, from piña colada dib dabs to gin and tonic pick ‘n’ mix.

The Flavour Rooms is at 8 Ganton Street from March 3 to April 2, 10am-7pm. To book a place in the Tanqueray Experimental Garnish Bar, click here.

Fancy a tipple? Check out this secret gin bar: