Adidas is putting on cool free events all this week (including a Charli XCX gig)

Strapped for cash until payday? You’re in luck. Adidas has taken over a huge warehouse space in central London and is filling it with a packed schedule of free gigs, workshops and talks for the next five days.

On the bill at the EQT Creator Studio, at Victoria House near Holborn station are fun creative workshops, a slam poetry session, talks from fashion director Nick Knight and GRM Daily and an appearance from DJ Amy Becker. Plus, ‘Boys’ singer Charli XCX will be playing a free gig with Mura Masa on Thursday.

Tickets for each event are available via the Dice app and will be released throughout the week (the Charli XCX ones aren’t up yet), so keep checking throughout the week for more information.