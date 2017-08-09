Arcade Fire, Tycho and the return of Printworks: these are the hottest tickets onsale this week

Get these must-see gigs and club nights in your diaries now!

Printworks Issue 002

The long, loud, laser-strewn clubbing room in Printworks returns after a summer break. Daniel Avery and Maceo Plex play the launch, and there’s takeovers from Ninja Tune and Ram Records too.

Printworks, Oct 7-25.

Apollonia

Big name house DJs united under the Apollonia banner play this daytime dance ’em up.

A secret Shoreditch street, Aug 27.

Tycho

Madly popular ambient, feelgood and perfectly pleasant electronic-rock vibes.

Roundhouse, Oct 22.

Kele Okereke

On this tour, timed to run alongside his new album ‘Fatherland’, let’s hope the Bloc Party singer brings out Olly Years & Years for their recent duet, ‘Grounds for Resentment’. Buy tickets here.

Islington Assembly Hall, Oct 25.

AJ Tracey

West London rhymer builds up more steam on his biggest tour to date. Buy tickets here.

O2 Forum Kentish Town, Nov 5.

Goldfrapp

Fall under the spell of the crunchy electro of the ’frapp, currently on their ‘Silver Eye’ world tour. Buy tickets here.

02 Academy Brixton, Nov 10.

SG Lewis

From the school of Disclosure, Julio Bashmore and mister Calvin Harris comes SG Lewis – a rising playa in the dance world.

Oval Space, Nov 21.

Richard Dawson

If you haven’t been exposed to the incredible charm and talent of Newcastle’s foremost psych madrigal, we urge you to see him pronto.

Islington Assembly Hall, Dec 20.

Arcade Fire

Canada’s best export (after Justin Trudeau memes) take to the arena stage to play big new album, ‘Everything Now’. Buy tickets here.

SSE Arena Wembley, Apr 13, 2018.