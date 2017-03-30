Are you brave enough to watch the terrifying new film of Stephen King’s ‘It’?

Trigger warning. If you’re scared of clowns (medically speaking, that makes you coulrophobic), look away now. The trailer for the new film of Stephen King’s ‘It’ has landed, with a scary glimpse at killer clown killer Pennywise – the demon who lives in the sewers of the sleepy American town of Derry.

This is the second time King’s 1986 novel has been filmed; it was made into a brilliant TV mini-series in 1990 starring Tim Curry as Pennywise. This time round the evil clown responsible for Derry’s worryingly high rate of missing kids is played Bill Skarsgård.

Stephen King might be the man responsible for terrifying generations of kids with Pennywise, but he made an appearance on Twitter last year during the ‘scary clown’ craze, asking pranksters to ‘cool it’.

Hey, guys, time to cool the clown hysteria--most of em are good, cheer up the kiddies, make people laugh. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 3, 2016

‘It’ arrives in cinemas in September, and there’s a new ‘Stranger Things’ season in time for Halloween. So that's us scared out of our wits this autumn then.

Watch the 'It' trailer