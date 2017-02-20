Celebrate Shrove Tuesday with pancakes and prosecco

So you didn't find love on Valentine's Day? No matter; here’s a match made in heaven to help you forget all about that hearts and flowers nonsense – pancakes and prosecco! Not content with getting battered the boring way, branches of Bill’s Restaurant across London will be throwing in glasses of fizz for good measure throughout their week-long celebration of Shrove Tuesday.

From Mon Feb 20 to Tue Feb 28, flipping fiends can get their fix from a dedicated pancake menu at any time of day. The options include lemon curd cheesecake pancakes, banana split pancakes topped with caramelised banana and whipped cream, and buttermilk pancakes with a salted caramel topping (plus vanilla ice cream and maple syrup to complete the sugary high).

And here’s the brilliant bit: if you download a voucher from the Bill's website, you can order one of these sweet, sweet pancakes plus a glass of prosecco for just £10.

Bill’s Pancake Party starts at midday each day between Mon Feb 20 and Tue Feb 28, excluding Friday and Saturday. Pancakes on the menu start at £5.95.

Download your voucher here.