  • Blog
  • Eating
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Celebrate Shrove Tuesday with pancakes and prosecco

By Time Out in association with Bill's Posted: Monday February 20 2017, 12:35pm

Celebrate Shrove Tuesday with pancakes and prosecco

So you didn't find love on Valentine's Day? No matter; here’s a match made in heaven to help you forget all about that hearts and flowers nonsense – pancakes and prosecco! Not content with getting battered the boring way, branches of Bill’s Restaurant across London will be throwing in glasses of fizz for good measure throughout their week-long celebration of Shrove Tuesday.

From Mon Feb 20 to Tue Feb 28, flipping fiends can get their fix from a dedicated pancake menu at any time of day. The options include lemon curd cheesecake pancakes, banana split pancakes topped with caramelised banana and whipped cream, and buttermilk pancakes with a salted caramel topping (plus vanilla ice cream and maple syrup to complete the sugary high). 

And here’s the brilliant bit: if you download a voucher from the Bill's website, you can order one of these sweet, sweet pancakes plus a glass of prosecco for just £10.

Bill’s Pancake Party starts at midday each day between Mon Feb 20 and Tue Feb 28, excluding Friday and Saturday. Pancakes on the menu start at £5.95. 

Download your voucher here.

 

0
Add comment
Guest blogger
By Time Out in association with Bill's
Posts within the Time Out Blog may come from community members. Opinions expressed within blog posts are not necessarily shared by Time Out. For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest