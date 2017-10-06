Core blimey! An urban cidery has opened in Bermondsey

How do you like these apples? London cider company Hawkes has opened up a cidery – you know, like a winery, but for cider – along with its very own taproom, where you can sample its juicy, boozy produce as fresh as it comes. Hawkes Cidery & Taproom is on Druid Street along the ‘Bermondsey Beer Mile’, and has been in operation for six weeks before opening to the public, completing its first cider production run on the premises.

The cider taproom will be selling fresh pints of Hawkes’ own Urban Orchard cider – made using a blend of London-pressed and country apples ­– and Hawkes’ alcoholic ginger beer, as well as selling craft ciders sourced from around the world and poured from its 12 draught lines.

Meanwhile, in the cidery, not only will the swish new equipment be used to keep the cider production flowing, but the venue’s Chief Cider Maker will be offering master classes, workshops and tours to the fans.

Hawkes has been producing cider from London apples since 2014 on smaller premises out east, but Hawkes Cidery & Taproom will be the very first London site to use a commercial apple press. Hardcore.

Hawkes Cidery & Taproom is at 92 Druid St, SE1 2HQ. Open Wed-Fri 4-11pm, Sat 11am-11pm, Sun 11am-6pm.

