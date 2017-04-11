Fancy a career change? Apparently the Queen hires someone to break her shoes in for her

We’ve all been there. You buy a new pair of shoes, slip them on for the first time and suddenly your favourite pay day purchase has morphed into rabid piranhas biting at your heels. But we couldn't have such hardship for HRM The Queen, oh no.

You think our Royal Highness is going to walk around with Compeed falling out the back of her patent leather heels? No chance. She has a very particular fashion hack to soften up her royal ones and twos. She doesn’t whack them with a golden hammer, and no, they’re not licked into submission by dutiful corgis. Nope, instead, she has a hired member of staff to wear the shoes in for her until they are ready to grace those sovereign tootsies.

It’s true. At Buckingham palace, there is someone responsible for wearing a pair of shoes. Usually, it’s a set of Anello & Davide heels, the Queen’s fave work shoes, priced at around £1,000 each. Stewart Parvin, who designed the Queen’s wardrobe for 11 years, revealed that the chosen ‘footwoman’ is required to wear a pair of beige cotton ankle socks and break those babies in by strutting on the carpet. The exact length of time for said strutting is unknown. Meanwhile, the Queen sits back with her right royal knees up.

