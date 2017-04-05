Five amazing tap takeovers in London this April

With April this year comes Easter and the unfolding of summer. This means outdoor events, flimsy disposable barbecues and beer gardens. We’ll give April showers a defiant V-sign and disregard the fact that, inevitably, the Easter weekend will bring some disappointing weather.

So here’s a list of amazing tap takeovers around London to enjoy, rain or shine.

Siren at the King & Co

The King & Co is hosting a massive tap takeover and meet-the-brewer event with Siren Craft Brew. There will be ten beers on keg and four on cask to try in the company of the brewery team. We’re promised beer flight offers and some culinary delights from Division 194 to boot. Be sure to try the Yu Lu, a delicate loose leaf pale ale that’s just been inducted into Siren's core range – it's the perfect beer for sunshine with a low ABC (3.6 percent), infused with Earl Grey tea and lemon zest. You’ll regret it if you miss this – YOLO (or maybe YULU?). The King & Co, 100 Clapham Park Road, SW4 7BZ. Thu Apr 6, 7pm-10pm.

Ubrew 2nd Birthday Tap Takeover

Head to Bermondsey for Ubrew’s 2nd birthday bash. This open brewery – which lets keeners brew using professional kit – will hand over its taps to its members, showcasing the punchy and creative beers that they’ve been concocting. Given the timing, you can expect a plethora of Easter-themed beers, which might include chocolate stouts and even hot cross bun porters. Flights of beers can be purchased to ensure that you get to taste a rainbow of offerings. There’s a good space outside if the weather is fine, making this a nice spot for a Saturday afternoon beer in the sun. Ubrew, #29 24 Old Jamaica Road, SE16 4AW. Sat Apr 8, 12.30pm-9.30pm.

Hackney Brewery at The Cat & Mutton

The lovely folk from Hackney Brewery are inviting drinkers to taste some of their new and limited-release offerings at The Cat & Mutton on Broadway Market. They’ll have some of their new, refreshed range on tap, including Kapow! Pale Ale, Push Eject IPA, Lager and a special pale with Waimea, Galaxy and Motueka hops (juicy, tropical flavours) will be making an appearance. They will also be curating the evening’s playlist, which will be provided by a live DJ on the night. The Cat & Mutton, 76 Broadway Market, E8 4QJ. Apr 13, 8pm-late.

Lost & Grounded at BrewDog

Lost & Grounded caused quite a stir when it was founded in 2016 and it continues to impress drinkers with its lagers and European-style beers. BrewDog in Clerkenwell is well versed in just how good L&G’s range is and will be pouring nine beers – including collaborations with Burning Sky and Cloudwater, two more exceptional UK breweries. The Lost and Grounded crew, including the co-founders Annie and Alex, will be on hand answering questions and winning hearts. BrewDog Clerkenwell, 45-47 Clerkenwell Rd, EC1M 5RS. Apr 20, 6pm-9pm.

Dalston Beer Day

After a resounding success in 2016, Dalston Beer Day is back and bigger and better. A mammoth list of London breweries have been invited to the Bootyard in east London to serve up a selection of their beers, so think of this as the ultimate tap takeover. Last year saw a huge crowd gather to work their way through the beers, and this year once again promises excellent tunes and food provided by The Dusty Knuckle Bakery and Honest Burgers. Expect some London stalwarts in full force, including Beavertown Brewery and The Kernel Brewery. East London will be well represented by Crate Brewery and 40FT Brewery. 40FT Brewery, Bootyard, Abbott Street, E8 3DP. Apr 22, noon-9pm.

