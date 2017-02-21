FriendsFest is coming back to London – and this time you can hang out at Joey and Chandler’s pad

Listen up, 'Friends' fans, we've got some exciting news for you. If you've always wanted to kick back in a La-Z-Boy recliner in Joey and Chandler's apartment, now's your chance. FriendsFest is returning to London (baby!) this summer and not only will you be able to hang out in Monica’s apartment, have a coffee at Central Perk, get all nostalgic at Ross and Rachel’s Vegas Wedding Chapel and recreate those iconic opening credits, they've also added a load of new stuff. This time round, you'll also be able to take things back a few years at the gang’s high school prom, grab a drink in the newly enhanced Chick and Duck bar, and make yourself at home in a full scale set of Joey and Chandler’s apartment (with a corridor leading to Monica's place!).

FriendsFest will be taking over Clissold Park from September 15 to September 24, and tickets officially go on general sale this Friday (Feb 24). But if you struggled to get tickets last time (the first event sold out in an impressive 13 minutes), you can give yourself a better chance by signing up for pre-sale tickets, which will be available from 10am this Wednesday (Feb 22). All you have to do is register here by midnight tonight, and this could be you this summer:

FriendsFest will be at Clissold Park, September 15–September 24. Tickets £26 plus booking fee.

Here's all the best Instagram snaps from the last FriendsFest to get you in the mood.