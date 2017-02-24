Get 50 percent off food at the new branch of Balans Society Club in Clapham

The original Balans in Soho has always been a popular spot for night owls looking to refuel thanks to its 6am weekend closing times and the breakfasts that whiz from its kitchen when 7.30am hits. To celebrate 30 years of serving up sustenance to party people, Soho suits and Old Compton Street dwellers, the chain is now spreading its wings and opening a brand new branch in Clapham.

The all-day menu will be heading south of the river, to this fresh new joint with an interior designed by art director Simon Costin. To celebrate, the restaurant is offering 50 percent off all food during its soft launch, meaning you can order double the amount of brunch, lunch and dinner if you book yourself a table.

The Clapham branch won’t be opening quite as late as its Soho sister, but weekends will see doors open until 2am meaning you can stop in for a snack before heading home on the night bus.

The 50 percent discount will be available from Mon Feb 27- Sun Mar 5. Advance booking is essential via the website. Balans Soho Society, 16A Clapham Common South Side, London SW4 7AB. Sun -Thu 8am-11pm; Fri-Sat 8am-2am.

