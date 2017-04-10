Get cheaper coffee by bringing your own cup to Pret and Paul

Want to save money and the environment? Well, thanks to a new initiative from chains Pret a Manger and Paul, you can.

From April 10 you’ll get a discount on your morning brew if you bring a reusable cup with you. Paul is offering a 10p discount on any hot drink ordered if you bring your own cup to any of its 35 stores – and will be selling its own reusable cups if you don’t have one yet but want to join in.

Pret is following in their footsteps by offering 25p off any hot drink ordered with a reusable cup. According to a Pret spokesperson, the initiative is being run as a trial until the end of the month when it will be reviewed to see if it’s had a positive impact. If it goes well, it could be rolled out permanently.

This comes at a time when our caffeine habit uses 2.5 billion disposable cups a year – that’s around 25,000 tonnes of waste. So if you’re keen to do your part for the planet, rinse out that thermos flask and get your daily caffeine fix from Paul or Pret.

