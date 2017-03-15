Help keep the UK’s first black bookshop open in Finsbury Park

These days you’re more likely to see people glued to their phones than buried in a book, but our increasingly tech-dominated lives are having a detrimental effect on the print publishing world. With its faded shopfront and leaky roof, Finsbury Park’s New Beacon Books has really been feeling the pinch and needs your help to get with the times.

The shop, which has been selling Afro-Caribbean literature, cards and artwork since it opened in 1966 has already weathered one closure scare due to online retailers monopolising the market. Now it wants to create a website, give its shopfront a makeover and generally make its inside a roomier, jollier place so it can host book signings, poetry readings and even create a children’s book corner. Make a donation via the link below and next time you’re in Finsbury Park pop by the UK’s longest-running black literature bookshop to restock your forlorn-looking shelves.

Make a donation here: gofundme.com/help-save-uks-first-black-bookshop.

New Beacon Books is open Wednesdays to Saturdays 1.30pm-6pm at 76 Stroud Green Rd, N4 3EN.

