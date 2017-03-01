Jack Whitehall and his dad are going on holiday for a new Netflix comedy series

Jack Whitehall is one jammy chap. The 28-year-old Londoner is being paid to go on an epic holiday for a new Netflix travel series.

The comedian and his dad Micheal are being sent to Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam by Netflix for new comedy show 'Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father'.

The pair, who are used to sharing screen time on BBC2 show 'Backchat', will 'travel together throughout Southeast Asia where they'll learn a lot about the world and maybe a little about each other.'

The new series was announced at the Netflix press conference in Berlin this morning, where the streaming service also confirmed a number of other new shows. Netflix is co-producing two shows with the BBC: 'Troy: Fall of a City', a series about the Trojan War, which will air on BBC1, and 'Black Earth Rising' a 'labyrinthine thriller about the prosecution of international war crimes', which will air on BBC2. Both shows will then become available internationally on Netflix.

New Netflix series 'The Spy', which tells the story of Israeli spy Eli Cohen, is a co-production with Canal Plus.

Netflix has also commissioned a third series of comedy 'Lovesick' (formerly the hilariously named Channel 4 comedy 'Scrotal Recall').

