On Easter Monday you can watch the final ‘Broadchurch’ episode in cinemas

This Easter Monday you'll be able to walk off those chocolate eggs and a heavy lunch by heading to your local cinema to watch the season finale of the third series of 'Broadchurch'.

It's a sign of just how popular the ITV series has become that Vue Cinemas will exclusively be showing the last episode of the third series on the big screen, and tickets are on sale now.

Each episode of this series of 'Broadchurch' has been watched by over ten million viewers, each of them tuning in to see DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) investigating a serious assault in their coastal Dorset community. This final episode is said to finally uncover the truth behind the attack on Trish Winterman (Julie Hesmondhalgh) which has been the main focus of this series.

This special cinema event follows a similar treatment given to 'Sherlock' earlier in the year. The screening will also include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the cast discussing the storyline that will come to a head on Monday night.

You can now book tickets to watch the final episode of 'Broadchurch' in cinemas next Monday.