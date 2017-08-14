Run to the cornershop! Walkers just announced it may discontinue salt & vinegar crisps

Walkers has just launched a peculiarly sadistic campaign. In something called ‘choose or lose’, the crisp company is asking fans to pick between two flavours, with the loser being discontinued. Classic flavours salt & vinegar, prawn cocktail and smoky bacon are going up against lime & black pepper, paprika and bacon & cheddar.

We reckon you should take the whole thing with a pinch of salt (and vinegar?) because this is almost certainly a marketing ploy. Because, come on, in what world would prawn cocktail be replaced by paprika?!

Obviously we’ve bulk bought our faves anyway, though. We are on the brink of nuclear war, after all, so it’s best to be prepared.

Feel strongly about crisps? Here’s our list of cornershop crisps ranked worst to best.