Six reasons why you need to see ‘Half a Sixpence’

Not caught Cameron Mackintosh's latest hit musical, the award-winning 'Half a Sixpence' yet? Here's why you need to get yourself down to the Noel Coward Theatre, flash, bang, wallop.

Charlie Stemp

Don’t know the name? You will soon enough. The 24-year-old from Peckham thought he was auditioning for an understudy role in ‘Half a Sixpence’, but unbeknownst to him, super producer Mackintosh was trying him out for the actual lead (which he duly got). It’s a lovely story, one that mirrors that of the musical itself, and needless to say he only got the part because he’s bloody brilliant, a bundle of energy and charm. He rarely leaves the stage, and often plays live banjo whilst singing and dancing. The lad clearly has a massive future, and this is his breakout role – original stars don’t stay in the lead roles of musicals forever, so catch him while you can.

Manuel Harlan

It's a classic

A musical comedy adaptation of ‘Arthur Kipps’, HG Wells’s rags-to-riches story about an orphaned young man who inherits a fortune, the original version of ‘Half a Sixpence’ was a massive hit at the height of the Swinging Sixties, blowing away a young Cameron Mackintosh. But it’s not been brought back again… until now.

It’s got old-fashioned charm

So many musicals these days are cynical or arch or postmodern or needlessly complicated: ‘Half a Sixpence’ is just a good time, a simple story, told beautifully. And critics and audiences have loved it too: it's received a heap of five-star reviews, and won three gongs at the recent public-voted WhatsOnStage Awards: Best Actor in a Musical (Charlie Stemp), Best Choreography (Andrew Wright) and Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Emma Williams).

Manuel Harlan

…but it’s a brand new show

It may retain the infectious charm and energy of the original ’60s production, but this is something else entirely – a completely overhauled new version, led by ‘Downton Abbey’ genius Julian Fellowes. There’s a bunch of great new songs, a tightened-up plot, and a slightly more contemporary edge to the humour.

Flash, Bang, Wallop

The songs are a joy from start to finish, but the climactic number ‘Flash, Bang, Wallop’ is worth the admission alone. A turbocharged knees-up of a tune, it’s one of the great musical theatre numbers of all time, ever, end of.

Manuel Harlan

It’s just bloody delightful

From Stemp’s relentless energy to the feel-good vibes of the story and the memorable songs, it’s just the perfect show to give you a lift. Raining outside? Bored at work? Book for ‘Half a Sixpence’ and step into a world of pure fun.

Now booking until September 2017

