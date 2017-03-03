The campaigners hoping to turn London into a National Park City need your help

Remember our update on Dan Raven-Ellison and the group of gutsy campaigners on a quest to make London a national park? Well, they’re edging ever closer to making that green dream a reality as wards across the capital come onboard and declare their support.

In order for the project to reach fruition, two-thirds of the city’s 654 wards (that’s 436), the Mayor and the London Assembly must declare their backing. As it stands, the campaign has been backed by 218 wards across 30 boroughs and Sadiq Khan is 100 percent behind it.

In an extra bid to officially name London – which boasts 13,000 species of wildlife and is made up of almost 40 percent green space – a National Park City, the campaign leaders are asking you lovely lot to contact your local councillors and urge them to declare support. You can write them a letter or email, meet with them or ask for a motion to be put forward at the next ward forum meeting. Find out who your local councillors are using this postcode search.

If social media’s more your thing, they’ve also created a Thunderclap page, enabling Twitter heroes to spread the word using the hashtag #NationalParkCity. The social reach currently stands at a whopping 1,031,593 but with four days left, campaigners are hoping to see that figure rise even higher.

Read about the campaign aiming to make London greener culturally, emotionally and politically here.

Then find out what happened when Dan Raven-Ellison walked all the way across London.