The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through the weekend

1. Head to east London for 'Art Night', a free all-night art party taking place across multiple venues. There's guided meditation, performance art, installations and live music, with some events running until 4am. Check out artist Do Ho Suh's trippy video installation in Christ Church Spitalfields, or join a 'Dance Party' in Exchange Square.

2. Do you want to feel young, fun and full of rum? Stop by The Jam Tree in Clapham or Chelsea for its official 'rum festival' where they'll be mixing up special rum cocktails and serving a rum-soaked barbecue menu.

3. Celebrate Arabic culture at Shubbak Festival, a 16-day programme of music, film, dance and spoken word with performances from 150 artists. The festival takes place at a whole host of London locations, including the Barbican and British Museum.