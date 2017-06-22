  • Blog
The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Thursday

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Thursday June 22 2017, 5:00am

1. Capture your dog at its Instagrammable best at the first ever passport booth for dogs, which is being brought to Victoria Park by insurance company More Than from 11am today. The photo station is fitted with squeaky toys and speakers that play dog-friendly music so you can get the perfect pic of your pooch.

2. Settle down to watch Steven Spielberg’s classic thriller ‘Jaws’ in the beautifully incongruous setting of the 1950s Rivoli Ballroom, one of the last buildings of its kind. The pop-up screening starts at 8pm, tickets cost £12.

3. Do your bit to support charities like Help Refugees and Reach4Humanity by sitting down to a slap-up Iftar meal, followed by a screening of narrative-free documentary ‘Baraka’ at ‘Welcome Cinema and Kitchen’ in the Amnesty International Centre in Shoreditch, tickets start from £5.

By Alexandra Sims

Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

