The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Tuesday

1.You may have seen artist Camille Walala's bold and instantly recognisable work dotted around London. Now she's launched her first 3D art installation, with an immersive maze full of mirrors and patterns where visitors can play spot the difference as they explore. Get involved at Now Gallery, Peninsula Square.

2. The Victoria and Albert Museum has just opened a new exhibition all about plywood, and it's much more interesting than it sounds. Featuring a range of objects from skateboards to aeroplanes, 'Plywood: Material of the Modern World' will show you just how versatile the stuff can be.

3. Don't miss 'Touch', a brutally honest relationship comedy at the Soho Theatre from the team behind 'Fleabag'. Filled with sex, laughs and disasters in a rundown flat, it's a wincingly-recognisable look at the life of a thirty-something woman in London, written by Vicky Jones. Tickets are on sale now until August 25.