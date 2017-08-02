The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1. See a kaleidoscopic display of vintage and antique kimonos at Old Street's Sway Gallery. Opening today, the Vintage Kimono Pop-up will showcase intricately-designed pieces lined with history, like the key collection from Japan's 'Taisho' or Art Deco period, which are works of art in their own right. Entry is free.

2. Head to the Getty Images Gallery in Fitzrovia for the opening day of 'Indian Treasures', a free photo-exhibition marking the 70th anniversary of Indian independence. The images capture some of the earliest photographic documentation of the country, including work from the recently discovered Lala Deen Dayal, who shot beautifully-staged portraits of Indian rulers.

3. Pop-up restaurateurs Snackbar are taking over Legs in Hackney for two weeks from today, serving up tasty twists on classic snacks. Book a table now as it's sure to sell out.