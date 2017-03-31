The new ‘Game of Thrones’ trailer is here – but don't get too excited

Finally, a trailer for season seven of 'Game of Thrones'! Do we get to see the dragons in action? Is Jon Snow riding about the place chopping up White Walkers left and right? Has Cersei got some new hapless enemies to victimise? Well, no, no, and no. What we get is probably the worst and certainly the weirdest 'Game of Thrones' trailer to date: three people sitting in chairs to the bafflingly inappropriate strains of student Britpop anthem 'Sit Down' by James (or somebody doing a ropey cover version of it, anyway).

Yes, the chairs are thrones and yes, the three characters perching in them are still cool. But why that music? Why the trudging pace and general sense of pompous gloom? Why that wince-inducing shot of Cersei breathing out some CGI steam? And again, why that music? Between this and the Ed Sheeran cameo announcement, it's a slightly embarrassing time to be a 'Game of Thrones' fan. We're pretty certain all these doubts will be swept away when the show comes back, though.

'Game of Thrones' returns on July 16.

