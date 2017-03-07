The organisers of the Women's March are calling on all women to strike tomorrow

Back in January, the Women's March on London back in January saw thousands of protesters come together to celebrate women’s rights, human rights and equality. The protest had a huge turnout, but what next? Well, tomorrow is International Women's Day, but the organisers behind the Women's March have also dubbed it 'A Day Without a Woman', and they're calling on women around the world to go on strike.

The aim is to recognise 'the enormous value that women of all backgrounds add to our socio-economic system – while receiving lower wages and experiencing greater inequities, vulnerability to discrimination, sexual harassment, and job insecurity'. Here's how you can get involved:

1. Take the day off from any paid or unpaid work

2. Avoid shopping for one day (unless at small, women-and minority-owned businesses)

3. Wear RED in solidarity with A Day Without A Woman

So if you notice a lack of women in your office tomorrow, or lots of people wearing red – now you know why.

Find out more about A Day Without a Woman.