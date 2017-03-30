The Other Art Fair opens this Friday

Shock art news: there’s a fair opening at the end of this week – with October’s famous Frieze fair still months away.

The Other Art Fair, which opens at Victoria House in Holborn on Friday, is a fair where you won't be caught in a scrum of the usual turtleneck-wearing types who descend on London during Frieze week. Instead, this fair is aimed at, well, you.

Courtesy of The Other Art Fair, London.

Having recognised a gap in the market, the fair’s organisers dispense with the gallery middlemen, and instead go straight to young, up-and-coming artists who aren’t yet represented. What does this mean? Simple. It means you can actually afford stuff here. Prices are £10,000 at the top end, but start at a mere £50 – no need to wait for any wealthy relatives to pop their clogs before paying a visit.

And whether you’re in the mood for making any purchases or not, it’s still a great place to wander around with a drink in the evening. There’s a fun events programme for kids, and food is courtesy of The Modern Pantry. So if you want to snap up an early masterpiece by the art world’s next big thing, or you just want to impress a hot date by babbling fancy-sounding artspeak in a glitzy high-culture environment, you know where to head this weekend.

The Other Art Fair is at Victoria House from Fri Mar 31 until Sun Apr 2. Go to www.theotherartfair.com for tickets and details of the programme.