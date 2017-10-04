The Oxford Street Christmas lights have gone up, 84 days early

When it comes to seasonal celebrations, nothing is sacred. Easter eggs fill supermarket aisles while we’re still shopping the January sales and pumpkins adorn shop windows well before we’ve packed away the factor-50. And now the Oxford Circus Christmas lights are up, 84 days before the big event.

A post shared by Marina Chichi (@mariland_ph) on Oct 4, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Eagle-eyed Londoners caught a glimpse of the glowing baubles first being installed as early as October 2.

Oxford Street Christmas lights are being unpacked from what I imagine is a giant loft. pic.twitter.com/CsnlUEfzQp — Lauren Huggins (@LaurenHuggins21) October 2, 2017

Some people couldn't be happier with the early arrival of their favourite time of year…

This is not a drill, it’s October 2nd and they have started putting up the Oxford Street Christmas lights. My absolute fave time of year! — Em (@emzyb_) October 2, 2017

The Christmas lights are up on Oxford Circus!!!!! 🎅🏻🎅🏻 — Holly Anderson (@hollsanderson) October 2, 2017

…while others were in disbelief about the baubles being brought out well before Halloween.

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS ARE UP ON OXFORD STREET. PREPARE FOR HELL — Josh Ghoul 🎃 (@JoshGill17) October 4, 2017

are these the Oxford Street Christmas lights already?!?! pic.twitter.com/EUUXRDgxI2 — bex edmondson (@bexmakesgames) October 3, 2017

Oxford Street is once again putting up their Christmas lights.



It’s October 3rd. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) October 3, 2017

But whatever their opinion, everyone’s obviously using it as a shameless Instagram opportunity.

A post shared by Becky Grant (@beckygrant13) on Oct 4, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

The 750,000 bulbs that make up the display won’t actually light up until the official switch-on on November 7. More than a million Christmas-loving Londoners are expected to turn up to see a famous face flick the switch – we’ve got the full scoop on the Oxford Street Christmas Lights switch-on.

