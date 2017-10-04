  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The Oxford Street Christmas lights have gone up, 84 days early

By Rosie P Posted: Wednesday October 4 2017, 4:03pm

The Oxford Street Christmas lights have gone up, 84 days early
@mja089

When it comes to seasonal celebrations, nothing is sacred. Easter eggs fill supermarket aisles while we’re still shopping the January sales and pumpkins adorn shop windows well before we’ve packed away the factor-50. And now the Oxford Circus Christmas lights are up, 84 days before the big event.

 

 

A post shared by Marina Chichi (@mariland_ph) on

 

Eagle-eyed Londoners caught a glimpse of the glowing baubles first being installed as early as October 2.

 

 

Some people couldn't be happier with the early arrival of their favourite time of year…

 

…while others were in disbelief about the baubles being brought out well before Halloween. 

 

But whatever their opinion, everyone’s obviously using it as a shameless Instagram opportunity. 

A post shared by Becky Grant (@beckygrant13) on

The 750,000 bulbs that make up the display won’t actually light up until the official switch-on on November 7. More than a million Christmas-loving Londoners are expected to turn up to see a famous face flick the switch – we’ve got the full scoop on the Oxford Street Christmas Lights switch-on.

See when and where else in London is lighting up this winter with our guide to Christmas lights in London.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rosie P 105 Posts

Rosie is the Social Editor at Time Out London. She’s really into dogs and 90’s dance floor fillers. Slide into her DMs at @rosiepercy.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest