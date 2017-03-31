The Turner Prize is scrapping the under-50 rule

Maybe they’ve realised it was ageism. Maybe they think the young talent’s drying up. Whatever the case, the Tate are doing away with the rule that dictates Turner Prize nominees are under 50.

The rule was introduced in 1991, so the prize could avoid falling into the trap of becoming a lifetime achievement award for established artists. Instead, it’s meant to focus on particularly good exhibitions or projects from the previous year. Former YBA Damien Hirst was 30 when he won in 1996 for his sculpture of a cow and calf chopped in half and pickled in formaldehyde. By contrast, painter Howard Hodgkin, who died earlier this month, was 53 when he won in 1985.

Last year’s winner, Helen Marten – who split her £25,000 prize winnings with the other nominees – was 31.

Congratulations to the Turner Prize winner Helen Marten #turnerprize #helenmarten #sculpture A post shared by AVENIR (@avenir_magazine) on Dec 6, 2016 at 9:33am PST

What do you think – time to let the oldies have a shot, or should this have stayed a young person’s game? Do a lovely tweet for us at @TimeOutArt