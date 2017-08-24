This week’s Tate Late is free!

If you’ve ever wanted to do one of those kiddies’ sleepovers at a museum but you’re just too old/not a complete creep, the Uniqlo Tate Lates are the next best thing. You get to mooch around the Tate at after-hours like Ben Stiller ‘Night at the Museum’. Just don’t go knocking anything over, that’s still not ok.

This month, the late is themed around the awesome ‘Soul of a Nation’, which is so good that we gave it a full five stars. It’s a serious must-see, and this Friday they’re letting people in for FREE. Nuts. The music at these things is always decent, but this promises to be ridiculous levels of good with live DJ sets from Dalston’s NTS Radio, plus performances by James Massiah, Lala &ce, CKtrl and Farai. There’ll be films by loads of famous people inspired by the show and tons of other totally fun-looking activities like spoken word performances in the spirt of Malcolm X and the chance to design your own album sleeve inspired by funk, soul and disco records from the 1970s. Get more info right here.

